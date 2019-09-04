Insider Selling: Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) CFO Sells 11,250 Shares of Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total value of $1,033,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,818,368.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:GL traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $88.76. The company had a trading volume of 367,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,445. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $93.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.02. Globe Life had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

