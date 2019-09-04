Insider Selling: Qantas Airways Limited (ASX:QAN) Insider Sells 1,519,012 Shares of Stock

Qantas Airways Limited (ASX:QAN) insider Alan Joyce sold 1,519,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$5.93 ($4.20), for a total transaction of A$9,000,146.10 ($6,383,082.34).

On Friday, August 30th, Alan Joyce purchased 97,768 shares of Qantas Airways stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$6.11 ($4.33) per share, for a total transaction of A$597,362.48 ($423,661.33).

The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion and a PE ratio of 11.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of A$5.70 and a 200-day moving average price of A$5.60. Qantas Airways Limited has a one year low of A$5.18 ($3.67) and a one year high of A$6.15 ($4.36). The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.04.

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 2nd. Qantas Airways’s payout ratio is 47.79%.

Qantas Airways Company Profile

Qantas Airways Limited provides passenger and freight air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company also offers air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty programs. As of June 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 313 aircraft. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Mascot, Australia.

