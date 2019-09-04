Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) Director Buys $243,375.00 in Stock

Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) Director Tim Clifford purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.35 per share, for a total transaction of $243,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,794 shares in the company, valued at $953,445.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Insperity stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.04. The company had a trading volume of 365,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10. Insperity Inc has a 12-month low of $86.63 and a 12-month high of $144.92.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 136.63% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Insperity Inc will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSP. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insperity during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insperity during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insperity during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 279.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of Insperity during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on NSP. Robert W. Baird set a $141.00 price target on Insperity and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine cut Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on Insperity from $147.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.25.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

