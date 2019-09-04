Internet of People (IOP) Price Hits $0.0257 on Top Exchanges

Internet of People (CURRENCY:IOP) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Internet of People coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0257 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Fatbtc, BiteBTC and Bleutrade. In the last week, Internet of People has traded up 10% against the US dollar. Internet of People has a market cap of $345,671.00 and $171,042.00 worth of Internet of People was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Internet of People alerts:

Oasis City (OSC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000526 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000092 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Internet of People Coin Profile

Internet of People is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2014. Internet of People’s total supply is 13,770,244 coins and its circulating supply is 13,461,469 coins. The Reddit community for Internet of People is /r/IoP_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet of People’s official Twitter account is @IoP_community and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet of People’s official website is iop.global.

Buying and Selling Internet of People

Internet of People can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Bittrex, Fatbtc, CoinBene, Bleutrade and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet of People directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet of People should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet of People using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet of People Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet of People and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.