Intrust Bank NA Acquires 1,467 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 37.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Dollar General by 106.4% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 73.0% in the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

DG traded up $1.59 on Wednesday, reaching $157.22. The stock had a trading volume of 64,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,225. Dollar General Corp. has a 12-month low of $98.08 and a 12-month high of $158.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.88. The company has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.55.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.44%.

DG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $141.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $145.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.38.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

