Intrust Bank NA Has $621,000 Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Intrust Bank NA lowered its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 2.6% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,604,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 215.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup set a $87.00 target price on Raymond James and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.88.

NYSE RJF traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.52. The stock had a trading volume of 16,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,288. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.11. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $69.11 and a 12 month high of $96.76.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.06). Raymond James had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.