Intrust Bank NA Purchases 559 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,057 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in SAP were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 3.5% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 0.9% during the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 16,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the first quarter valued at $754,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the second quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SAP by 15.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

NYSE:SAP traded up $1.90 on Wednesday, hitting $120.21. The stock had a trading volume of 414,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,652. The stock has a market cap of $147.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.55. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $94.81 and a 52-week high of $140.62.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.09. SAP had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on SAP. HSBC raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets set a $140.00 price objective on SAP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on SAP from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank cut SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.63.

SAP Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Featured Article: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.