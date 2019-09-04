Intrust Bank NA Raises Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 194,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,252,000 after buying an additional 54,796 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 558,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,838,000 after buying an additional 57,445 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 16,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 84,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total transaction of $96,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

PM traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.09. 327,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,601,699. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.67 and a 12-month high of $92.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.51. The company has a market cap of $112.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.99.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 80.96%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

PM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays raised shares of Philip Morris International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.77.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

