Intrust Bank NA Reduces Stake in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Intrust Bank NA lowered its holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,870 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,215 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in First Merchants in the second quarter valued at about $607,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Merchants by 1.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after buying an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Merchants in the second quarter valued at about $1,492,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in First Merchants by 111.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Merchants by 72.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 15,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

FRME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens raised First Merchants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Hovde Group began coverage on First Merchants in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

In other First Merchants news, Director Charles E. Schalliol sold 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total value of $169,696.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FRME traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.60. The stock had a trading volume of 12,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,655. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. First Merchants Co. has a 1-year low of $32.49 and a 1-year high of $49.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.36.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $106.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.10 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 31.66%. On average, research analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

