Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Declares $0.05 — Dividend

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years.

VKI traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.51. 65,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,353. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $11.72.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II Company Profile

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

