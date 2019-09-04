Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE) Share Price Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $105.86

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.86 and traded as high as $104.87. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust shares last traded at $104.82, with a volume of 5,941 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.82 and its 200-day moving average is $106.95.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 80.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 92.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. AXA acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,473,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 250,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,163,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE)

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.