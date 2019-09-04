Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust (NYSE:OIA) Declares $0.03 — Dividend

Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust (NYSE:OIA) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0316 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of OIA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.09. 23,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,314. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.85 and its 200 day moving average is $7.69. Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $8.12.

About Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

