Invictus Hyperion Fund Achieves Market Cap of $6.62 Million (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can currently be purchased for $0.0556 or 0.00000526 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded up 31.1% against the dollar. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market cap of $6.62 million and approximately $879.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009499 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00205321 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.66 or 0.01255732 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000586 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000147 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00085844 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00017036 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00019385 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 122,852,180 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,206,722 tokens. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Trading

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

