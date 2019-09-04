Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Price Up 11.4% This Week

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded up 21.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market capitalization of $6.49 million and approximately $4,675.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can currently be bought for about $0.0544 or 0.00000512 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Invictus Hyperion Fund alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009464 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00209465 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.14 or 0.01271147 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000591 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000149 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00087338 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00017278 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020321 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 122,852,180 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,206,722 tokens. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invictus Hyperion Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

