Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.68

Ion Geophysical Corp (NYSE:IO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.68 and traded as high as $7.67. Ion Geophysical shares last traded at $7.44, with a volume of 2,719 shares changing hands.

IO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ion Geophysical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ion Geophysical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Ion Geophysical currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Ion Geophysical alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.62 and its 200 day moving average is $10.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 3.99.

Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $41.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.80 million. Ion Geophysical had a negative net margin of 28.36% and a negative return on equity of 2,207.78%. Analysts expect that Ion Geophysical Corp will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ion Geophysical by 1,098.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 168,518 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Ion Geophysical by 219.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 233,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 160,116 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ion Geophysical by 666.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 55,302 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Ion Geophysical during the 2nd quarter worth $414,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ion Geophysical by 1,672.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 43,395 shares during the last quarter. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ion Geophysical Company Profile (NYSE:IO)

ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: E&P Technology & Services, Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Integrated Technologies.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Ion Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ion Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.