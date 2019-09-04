IOStoken Price Hits $0.0396 on Top Exchanges (IOST)

IOStoken (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Over the last seven days, IOStoken has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar. One IOStoken token can now be purchased for $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC on exchanges including BitMart, CoinZest, DigiFinex and WazirX. IOStoken has a market capitalization of $332.92 million and approximately $16.00 million worth of IOStoken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00038705 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $468.24 or 0.04411308 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000068 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00026868 BTC.

IOStoken Profile

IOStoken (CRYPTO:IOST) is a token. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOStoken’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,400,000,000 tokens. IOStoken’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IOStoken is iost.io. The Reddit community for IOStoken is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IOStoken is medium.com/@iostoken.

Buying and Selling IOStoken

IOStoken can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitrue, Upbit, Vebitcoin, Kucoin, Bithumb, DragonEX, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, BitMax, GOPAX, OKEx, ABCC, Zebpay, Kyber Network, IDAX, CoinBene, DigiFinex, DDEX, CoinZest, Ethfinex, Livecoin, WazirX, IDEX, BitMart, Koinex, Binance, Coineal, Hotbit, OTCBTC, Bitkub, HitBTC, Huobi, BigONE and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOStoken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOStoken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOStoken using one of the exchanges listed above.

