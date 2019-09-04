IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.33 Million

Wall Street analysts expect IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) to report sales of $10.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.10 million. IRIDEX posted sales of $11.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full-year sales of $42.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $42.30 million to $42.66 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $46.86 million, with estimates ranging from $46.40 million to $47.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow IRIDEX.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 million. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 26.02% and a negative return on equity of 39.42%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of IRIX stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $2.50. 50,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,841. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.89. IRIDEX has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $9.48.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in IRIDEX by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 43,962 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in IRIDEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in IRIDEX by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 39,365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in IRIDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $901,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IRIDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $677,000. 48.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IRIDEX (IRIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.