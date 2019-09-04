Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IRWD. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. HC Wainwright set a $13.00 price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $13.00 price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.15.

Shares of IRWD stock opened at $9.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.42. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $19.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.79.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $102.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Halley E. Gilbert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 225,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $1,455,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $10,126,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 181.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 149,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 96,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the second quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,671,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,105,000 after purchasing an additional 274,240 shares during the last quarter.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

