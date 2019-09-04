iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Declares — Dividend of $0.21

iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.211 per share on Monday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGZ opened at $117.16 on Wednesday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.81 and a 1 year high of $117.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.10 and its 200-day moving average is $114.20.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.