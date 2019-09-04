iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Boosted by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,280,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,109 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 7.5% of Veritable L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Veritable L.P. owned 0.21% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $377,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $590,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 205,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 258,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,301,000 after acquiring an additional 38,103 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV traded up $3.05 on Wednesday, hitting $295.46. 119,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,083,638. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.98. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $235.46 and a 12 month high of $303.98.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.