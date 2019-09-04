iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) rose 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.11 and last traded at $25.16, approximately 1 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.89.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.83.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 31,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 21.14% of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

