iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG

Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG decreased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 45.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,406 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $74,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,188 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.24 and a 200 day moving average of $89.92.

