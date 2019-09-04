iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH) Declares — Dividend of $0.35

iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.3472 per share on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th.

HYGH traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.11. The company had a trading volume of 615 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,564. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.62 and a one year high of $94.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.70.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.