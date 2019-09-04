iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Purchased by Weil Company Inc.

Weil Company Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EEM. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 103,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 74,504 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $77,000. Jackson Financial Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Jackson Financial Management now owns 80,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 5,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.61. 2,835,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,218,977. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.58 and a one year high of $44.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.10.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

