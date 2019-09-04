iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Bought by Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG

Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the period. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,867,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,072,128,000 after buying an additional 6,468,041 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,499,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,839,000 after purchasing an additional 531,450 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 720,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,438,000 after purchasing an additional 61,660 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 667,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,450,000 after purchasing an additional 205,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 607,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,178,000 after purchasing an additional 15,692 shares in the last quarter.

EWJ traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,454,557. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.35. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $48.99 and a 1 year high of $60.83.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

