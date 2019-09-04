iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Holdings Increased by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 272,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $42,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,040,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $460,161,000 after purchasing an additional 309,474 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 82.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 525,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,729,000 after buying an additional 238,148 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,129,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,776,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $751,544,000 after buying an additional 179,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $19,617,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.85. The stock had a trading volume of 30,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,629. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $121.71 and a 12-month high of $164.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.13.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.