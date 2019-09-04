ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET (BMV:GVI) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET (BMV:GVI) by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,192 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET were worth $15,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GVI. Confluence Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET by 10.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET by 0.7% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET by 309.0% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 20,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 15,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET during the second quarter worth about $201,000.

GVI stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.70. ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET has a fifty-two week low of $2,026.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,160.00.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.216 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%.

