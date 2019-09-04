Iwg Plc (LON:IWG) to Issue GBX 2.15 Dividend

Iwg Plc (LON:IWG) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

IWG stock opened at GBX 418 ($5.46) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 394.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 326.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 787.87. IWG has a 1-year low of GBX 199 ($2.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 428.70 ($5.60).

Get IWG alerts:

In other news, insider Mark Dixon bought 251,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 333 ($4.35) per share, for a total transaction of £836,769.06 ($1,093,386.99). Insiders purchased a total of 500,401 shares of company stock worth $168,170,327 in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IWG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of IWG in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of IWG from GBX 398 ($5.20) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Peel Hunt raised their price target on shares of IWG from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 460 ($6.01) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of IWG from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 378 ($4.94).

About IWG

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides office outsourcing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the United Kingdom. The company offers virtual office services; 24/7 workspace recovery solutions; mobile and digital self-service solutions; co-working solutions; fully managed offices; networking and knowledge-sharing meetings; and meeting spaces.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for IWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.