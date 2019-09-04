Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 10,556 Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,292,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,556 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 9.54% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals worth $72,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RYTM. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 172.5% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 63,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 40,015 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 14,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 540.3% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 12,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RYTM. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

RYTM traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.26. 276,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,468. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a current ratio of 7.80. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.28 million, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 0.65.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.36). Research analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.