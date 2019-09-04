Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Stake in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its stake in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 925,761 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 91,233 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.45% of MAXIMUS worth $67,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 985,851 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $71,514,000 after buying an additional 112,386 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 976,831 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $63,581,000 after buying an additional 103,638 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 702,575 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,965,000 after buying an additional 48,747 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 234.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 409,159 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,558,000 after buying an additional 286,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 391,366 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,779,000 after buying an additional 9,603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

MMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of MAXIMUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of MAXIMUS from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of MAXIMUS in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAXIMUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 27th.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $888,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 377,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,989,127.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Russell A. Beliveau sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $72,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,000 shares of company stock worth $3,575,540 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

MAXIMUS stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.43. 873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,022. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.11 and its 200-day moving average is $73.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $80.83.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The health services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $730.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.81 million. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.72%. MAXIMUS’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. MAXIMUS’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

MAXIMUS Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

