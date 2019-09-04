Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 138,808 Shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,123,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,808 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Davita were worth $63,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Davita by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,579,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,708,000 after buying an additional 7,907 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Davita by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,594,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,876,000 after buying an additional 98,538 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Davita by 12.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Davita by 21.9% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 8,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Davita by 2,481.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Davita in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Davita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Davita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Davita from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Davita currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.21.

Shares of DVA stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.58. The company had a trading volume of 72,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,200,834. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.34. Davita Inc has a one year low of $43.40 and a one year high of $79.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.12. Davita had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Davita Inc will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

