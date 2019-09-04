Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 316,638 Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,906,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 316,638 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $69,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 59,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the second quarter valued at about $2,892,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 222,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 198.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 20.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 941,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,462,000 after acquiring an additional 157,913 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 265,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $6,895,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at $45,665.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $359,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at $42,084.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 338,057 shares of company stock worth $8,659,346. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRVL. Goldman Sachs Group cut Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair began coverage on Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.40 target price for the company. Cowen set a $27.00 target price on Marvell Technology Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $28.00 target price on Marvell Technology Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.96.

Shares of Marvell Technology Group stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,183,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,231,316. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.10. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.34 and a 52 week high of $27.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $656.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.29 million. Marvell Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 14.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

