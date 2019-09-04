Jaxon Mining (CVE:JAX) Stock Price Up 11.1%

Jaxon Mining Inc (CVE:JAX) shares shot up 11.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, 11,377 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 85% from the average session volume of 75,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 million and a P/E ratio of -3.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.06.

Jaxon Mining Company Profile (CVE:JAX)

Jaxon Mining Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Canada. The company explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, and lead deposits. Its flagship project is the Hazelton property, which covers an area of 42,226 hectares located to the east of the town of Hazelton in north-central British Columbia.

