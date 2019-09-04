Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 7.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,370,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,929 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics were worth $57,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 4.0% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,942,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,486,000 after acquiring an additional 269,565 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 165.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,205,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242,071 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 14.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,090,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,480,000 after acquiring an additional 657,459 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,935,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,818,000 after acquiring an additional 158,342 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 5.2% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,697,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,846,000 after acquiring an additional 83,247 shares during the period. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Horizon Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:HZNP traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,335. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.91 and a 200-day moving average of $25.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a 52-week low of $16.56 and a 52-week high of $29.44.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $320.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.27 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 5.90%. Horizon Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics news, insider Jeff Kent sold 11,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $265,577.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,030,421.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vikram Karnani sold 13,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $328,037.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,419 shares of company stock valued at $6,365,054 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HZNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Horizon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 price objective on Horizon Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Cowen set a $35.00 price objective on Horizon Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Horizon Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Horizon Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.73.

Horizon Therapeutics Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.