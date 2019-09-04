Jennison Associates LLC Has $46.43 Million Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,168,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,781 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $46,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in Schlumberger by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 12,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Schlumberger by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 14,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 299.7% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 19,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Schlumberger by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,173,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,386,000 after purchasing an additional 579,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.53. 2,480,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,623,198. The company has a market cap of $44.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.49. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $63.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.46%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Gabelli started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.83.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Stephanie Cox sold 24,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $976,473.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,508.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $473,038.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

