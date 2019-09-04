Jennison Associates LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,549,047 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 136,143 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $64,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Savings Bank raised its position in shares of BP by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 7,424 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,089,000. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $538,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of BP by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 8,449 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of BP by 142.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,908 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 14,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Get BP alerts:

NYSE:BP traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.35. 199,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,970,643. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.77. BP plc has a 52 week low of $35.73 and a 52 week high of $47.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $73.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.79 billion. BP had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 12.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that BP plc will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of BP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.06 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.30 to $48.60 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.04.

BP Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP plc (NYSE:BP).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.