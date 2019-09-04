Jennison Associates LLC Sells 172,449 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 33.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 342,898 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 172,449 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.11% of Fidelity National Information Servcs worth $42,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 15,717.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,774,196 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $200,662,000 after buying an additional 1,762,979 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 1st quarter worth $144,430,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,752,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,912,641,000 after buying an additional 877,811 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 1st quarter worth $57,172,000. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 1st quarter worth $51,107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.55, for a total value of $151,962.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,743.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa Hook sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.14, for a total transaction of $816,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,797 shares in the company, valued at $925,343.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,323,922 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FIS. Raymond James set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup set a $152.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer set a $148.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.26.

Fidelity National Information Servcs stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,991,317. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.65. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1 year low of $94.53 and a 1 year high of $140.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.31.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.78. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.77%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

