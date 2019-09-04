Jennison Associates LLC Sells 537,727 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 838,032 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 537,727 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.79% of Albemarle worth $59,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALB. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Albemarle by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Vertical Group cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $58.50 to $39.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $75.00 target price on shares of Albemarle and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.84.

In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris purchased 3,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.66 per share, with a total value of $199,799.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 164 shares in the company, valued at $10,604.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALB traded up $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,338. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $58.63 and a twelve month high of $108.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.64.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.82%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

