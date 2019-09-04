Jennison Associates LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,468,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 73,864 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 2.11% of Columbia Property Trust worth $51,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter worth $61,100,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Columbia Property Trust by 116.8% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,443,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,498,000 after acquiring an additional 777,814 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Columbia Property Trust by 389.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 858,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,702,000 after acquiring an additional 682,847 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Columbia Property Trust by 313.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 824,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,071,000 after acquiring an additional 625,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Property Trust in the second quarter worth $3,482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CXP. BMO Capital Markets set a $23.00 target price on shares of Columbia Property Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

NYSE:CXP traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,294. Columbia Property Trust has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $25.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $72.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.73 million. Columbia Property Trust had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

