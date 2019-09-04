Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,987,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,443 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $555,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 36.9% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In related news, Director Marillyn A. Hewson purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $139.68 per share, with a total value of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $156.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.60.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $128.77. 43,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,626,805. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $121.00 and a twelve month high of $148.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.27.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.45%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Read More: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.