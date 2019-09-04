Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JYNT shares. DA Davidson set a $21.00 target price on shares of Joint and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Joint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. B. Riley set a $23.00 price target on shares of Joint and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Joint from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of JYNT stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.02. 61,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,094. Joint has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.59. The company has a market cap of $232.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 425.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Joint had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 114.93%. The company had revenue of $11.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Joint will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Joint by 23.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Joint by 1,199.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Joint by 2.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Joint by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Joint during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of March 07, 2019, the company operated 450 clinics in the United States.

