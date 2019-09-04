JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 186,256 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 43.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 611,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,256 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.30% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $22,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 148.4% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 63.2% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 54.5% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 132.3% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

OHI stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $41.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,657. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.98. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 12-month low of $31.69 and a 12-month high of $41.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $191.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.46 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 29.38%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OHI. Raymond James raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.92.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, CEO C Taylor Pickett sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,367,054. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 223,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,486,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,586,300 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

