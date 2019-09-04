JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 987,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,429 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Mack Cali Realty were worth $22,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Mack Cali Realty by 33.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Mack Cali Realty by 35.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Mack Cali Realty in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new position in Mack Cali Realty in the first quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Mack Cali Realty in the second quarter worth about $257,000. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Alan R. Batkin acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.95 per share, with a total value of $47,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $47,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CLI stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.59. 1,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,873. Mack Cali Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $18.74 and a 12-month high of $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.46.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.84). Mack Cali Realty had a net margin of 49.47% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $130.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mack Cali Realty Corp will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CLI shares. ValuEngine cut Mack Cali Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mack Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Mack Cali Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mack Cali Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.62.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

