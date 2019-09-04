JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $21.91 Million Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 621,446 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 310,856 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $21,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 52.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after buying an additional 48,159 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 4.1% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 48,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.9% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 120,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 71.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CATY traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $32.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,657. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.61. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $31.89 and a 52 week high of $43.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $156.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.13 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.13%.

Cathay General Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CATY shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $44.00 target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

In related news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $123,114.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,990.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

