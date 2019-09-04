Jpmorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JPGI) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of Jpmorgan Global Growth & Income PLC (LON:JPGI) were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 340 ($4.44) and last traded at GBX 340 ($4.44), approximately 48,068 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 186,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 342 ($4.47).

The stock has a market cap of $455.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 334.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 279.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.96.

Get Jpmorgan Global Growth & Income alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a GBX 3.26 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Jpmorgan Global Growth & Income’s previous dividend of $3.13. Jpmorgan Global Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.50%.

Jpmorgan Global Growth & Income Company Profile (LON:JPGI)

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Jpmorgan Global Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jpmorgan Global Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.