Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $4.36 Million Stake in Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 60.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,956 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $4,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CIGI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,806 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Signition LP purchased a new position in Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 478,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,983,000 after acquiring an additional 64,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CIGI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a $81.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James set a $85.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.41. 1,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,190. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 1.59. Colliers International Group Inc has a 52-week low of $52.01 and a 52-week high of $81.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.85.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $745.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.85 million. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

