Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Makes New $2.27 Million Investment in StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 76,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in StoneCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $697,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $639,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,566,000. 43.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:STNE traded up $2.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.59. 34,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,085,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. StoneCo Ltd has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $45.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.79.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STNE. Guggenheim began coverage on StoneCo in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on StoneCo in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of StoneCo in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on StoneCo in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on StoneCo from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.89.

StoneCo Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.