Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 143,305 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 95.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,438 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 143,305 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth $34,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 100.0% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its holdings in Medtronic by 159.3% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $48,000. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $107.39. The company had a trading volume of 137,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,666,352. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $81.66 and a 1-year high of $109.70. The stock has a market cap of $144.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.31, for a total value of $401,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,906 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,000.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Geoffrey Martha sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.05, for a total transaction of $1,056,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,701 shares of company stock worth $8,491,824 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $110.00 target price on shares of Medtronic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.15.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

