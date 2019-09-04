Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 44,799 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 741,792 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 44,799 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 1.3% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $40,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 72.3% during the second quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,049,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,713,468. The firm has a market cap of $200.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.26. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.87 and a 200 day moving average of $53.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven M. West sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,124,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,263 shares in the company, valued at $295,833.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $26,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,506. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.59.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.