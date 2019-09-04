Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Okta by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,670,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,968,000 after buying an additional 107,132 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,091,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,003,000 after buying an additional 457,058 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 828,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,860,000 after buying an additional 87,926 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Okta by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 635,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,512,000 after buying an additional 161,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,680,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Okta from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Okta from $124.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Okta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

In other news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 48,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total value of $6,215,786.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,233.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 1,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $234,631.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,849.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 693,604 shares of company stock valued at $91,155,096 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Okta stock traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.21. 61,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,814. Okta Inc has a 12-month low of $41.88 and a 12-month high of $141.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.59 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.46.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). Okta had a negative net margin of 31.90% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. The company had revenue of $140.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Okta Inc will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

